Tetra Bio-Pharma Upgrades To OTCQB To Engage And Expand U.S. Investor Audience

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQB:GRPOF), today announced that effective tomorrow, shares of the Company have been approved for and will commence trading on the OTCQB venture marketplace, operated by OTC Markets Group, under the ticker symbol GRPOF. Shares of the Company previously traded on the OTCQI Pink Sheet Market. The Company also reiterated its strategy to create greater opportunity for its shareholders and attract new U.S. retail and institutional investors by providing transparency via this up-listing.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our up-list to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. "Tetra is committed to the high level of financial and corporate disclosure that is required for this listing category which further demonstrates significant improvement in how we are categorized in the public markets. This move represents our expansion in growing our U.S. investor shareholder base as we believe that trading on the OTCQB will enhance trading liquidity and continue to increase market adoption of our business model, thereby enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to aggressively executing our business plan as we build a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization focused on developing medicinal cannabis as pharmaceutical drugs."

The OTCQB is considered by the SEC as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, the majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

McMillan LLP serves as Tetra's OTCQB advisor, responsible for providing professional guidance on OTCQB requirements and U.S. securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Tetra Bio Pharma:

Tetra Bio Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQX:GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.