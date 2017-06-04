Bay Area's BioTime (BTX) Launches New Subsidiary AgeX Therapeutics to Develop Its Human Aging Programs

Objective is to quickly establish leadership in the emerging
biotechnology field of Aging through pluripotency and iTR™
assets
BioTime continues execution of corporate simplification strategy while
remaining focused on Ophthalmology, Aesthetics and Therapeutics Delivery
developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative
diseases, today announced the formation of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.,
which will consolidate certain BioTime subsidiaries and programs in the
field of interventional gerontology. The formation of AgeX continues the
implementation of BioTime’s strategy to simplify its corporate structure
and operations as well as focus resources on the continued clinical
development of its two lead programs; Renevia®, a proprietary
cell delivery matrix designed to facilitate the stable engraftment of
transplanted cells that is currently in a pivotal clinical trial, and
OpRegen®, a pluripotent cell-derived cell therapy that is in
a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the dry form of age related macular
degeneration (dry-AMD). The formation of AgeX provides the new BioTime
subsidiary greater flexibility to explore external financing
alternatives as well as strategic options to grow its technology
platform.
“The aging U.S. population is the demographic trend of our time. In our
opinion, these assets, carefully assembled and developed over the past
few years, will facilitate our leadership of the explosive growth of
product development in the emerging field of interventional gerontology.”
BioTime’s Co-CEO, Michael D. West, Ph.D., has been considered a foremost
expert in regenerative medicine and aging since he founded Geron
Corporation in 1990, the first public biotechnology company focused on
the biology of human aging. At Geron he led the efforts in the first
isolation of human pluripotent stem cells and in telomere biology, the
“clocking” mechanism behind human cell aging.
The mission of AgeX is to apply technology related to pluripotent stem
cells and telomere biology to aging and age-related disease. AgeX is
expected to have three initial areas of focus: 1) the development of
pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes for the treatment of Type
II diabetes and potentially obesity; 2) the development of vascular
progenitors to improve circulation to ischemic tissues in patients
suffering from heart disease; and 3) Induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR)TM
- an emerging technology invented and patented by BioTime scientists
that is designed to profoundly reprogram aged tissues in the body in a
way that can restore a regenerative phenotype normally expressed only in
the first few weeks of human development. These technologies were the
subject of a recent conference presentation by Dr. West that is
available on YouTube called The
Future of Aging.
“The biotechnology of aging has finally come of age,” said Dr. West.
“The formation of AgeX is in line with our stated objectives of
simplification and unlocking value,” said Adi Mohanty, Co-CEO of
BioTime. “This step will provide greater flexibility to AgeX as it
considers further development of its technology platform and grows its
business. This step is also especially important to BioTime as it
increasingly focuses its resources on the clinical development of its
Ophthalmology, Aesthetics and Therapeutics Delivery products.”
About BioTime
BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on
developing and commercializing novel therapies developed from what the
company believes to be the world’s premier collection of pluripotent
cell assets. The foundation of BioTime’s core therapeutic technology
platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the
cell types in the human body. Pluripotent cells have potential
application in many areas of medicine with large unmet patient needs,
including various age-related degenerative diseases and degenerative
conditions for which there presently are no cures. Unlike
pharmaceuticals that require a molecular target, therapeutic strategies
based on the use of pluripotent cells are generally aimed at
regenerating or replacing affected cells and tissues, and therefore may
have broader applicability than pharmaceutical products. BioTime also
has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies,
Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation, which BioTime
founded and which, until recently, were majority-owned consolidated
subsidiaries of BioTime.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE MKT and TASE under the symbol
