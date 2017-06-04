MedCision Announces The ThawSTAR Early Adopter Program

Limited-time program to help companies and investigators de-risk
thawing of cell therapies in early stage clinical trials
SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedCision,
a leader in the automation of basic clinical processes, today announced
the ThawSTAR
Cell Thawing Early Adopter Program for companies undergoing early
cell therapy trials.
Clinical trials involving live cells represent a quantum leap in
complexity and risk for sponsors and investigators. Trial success can be
adversely affected by variations in sample handling and clinical trials
with multiple clinical sites, investigators, and operators have a
greater potential to introduce variability into the trial protocol.
MedCision is eliminating obsolete technologies that have variability in
thaw times, final vial temperature, and end points; all execution,
effort, and money that goes into production of the therapy can be undone
with errors in the last step prior to administration: thawing.
“MedCision is taking a new approach by putting the ThawSTAR platform in
front of a select group of qualified companies to encourage increased
use of standardized systems in pre-clinical research and clinical
trials,” said Rolf O. Ehrhardt, MD, Ph.D. CEO of MedCision.
“Standardizing is an important yet often overlooked step, and we want to
be sure that potential lifesaving therapies with proven, consistent and
repeatable outcomes are reaching the clinic.”
Effective immediately, MedCision will offer up to 30 companies and
institutions that wish to standardize and de-risk their clinical thawing
effort free use of a limited number of ThawSTAR instruments for the
duration of an early clinical trial phase. This special offer also
includes full training and technical support.
To ensure optimal clinical outcome, every ThawSTAR platform in the Early
Adopter Program will be programmed with a customized algorithm, specific
to each unique cell therapy product. The algorithm technology takes into
account an understanding that cell size, volume and choice of
cryopreservative affect the thawing rate needed to preserve optimal
function in a given cell type.
“Standardizing processes and the ability to produce repeatable results
continues to remain a paramount part of clinical trials and cell therapy
treatments,” said Samuel Kent, chief commercial officer of MedCision.
“The ThawSTAR platform is a unique, controlled
and automated cell thawing solution that reduces cell handling risk
while eliminating water bath variability. By replacing detrimental water
baths with a standardized and automated system, MedCision customers
experience a scalable and customizable solution.”
For training or questions about the use of ThawSTAR®
platform including the Early Adopter Program, please contact Samuel Kent
at busdev@medcision.com.
Videos and information about ThawSTAR Platform can be found here.
About MedCision
MedCision develops standardization and automation technologies for vital
preclinical sample and drug product handling. An industry first, the
ThawSTAR Automated Cell Thawing System replaces uncontrolled and highly
variable manual methods with a customizable algorithm for each unique
cell therapy product. MedCision’s global customers include
pharmaceutical, medical, stem cell and other GMP facilities where
consistent and repeatable outcomes are paramount. For more information
please visit www.medcision.com or www.medcision.com/blog/.