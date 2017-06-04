Ferring Pharma Highlights Progress On Social And Environmental Goals In Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Review 2015-2016

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals releases its second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) review, highlighting progress on social and environmental goals in 2015 and 2016 across four key pillars for focus and activity: People, Business Ethics, Environment and Community.

“In line with both our company philosophy of ‘People Come First’ and our company vision to be leader in reproductive health, we are developing a global signatory CSR platform in maternal health, an area in which we believe we can make a transformational difference”

"We have taken a number of significant steps on our CSR journey, notably by integrating CSR into our business planning, hiring a dedicated senior director to drive our global approach, and signing on to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC),” said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “I am proud of our progress to date, and look forward to embarking on the next phase.”

In line with the requirements of the UNGC, Ferring’s 2015-2016 review highlights the contribution that Ferring is making to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, Ferring is focusing on the goal of reducing maternal mortality to under 70 per 100,000 globally. A notable example is the company’s partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and MSD for Mothers, which is focused on preventing post-partum haemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal mortality in low-income countries. The partnership is currently running a clinical trial on heat stable carbetocin, a treatment developed by Ferring to prevent PPH. The trial is the largest ever clinical trial undertaken in this area – with 30,000 participants across 10 countries and 23 hospitals. If the results of the study are positive, the collaborating organisations will work together to provide access to the treatment at an affordable and sustainable price, in countries with a high burden of maternal mortality - mainly in Africa and Asia.

In its efforts to reduce its impact on the environment, Ferring has achieved a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to sales of 50% and is currently evaluating its environmental impact beyond direct manufacturing, along the value chain. Ferring is also engaged in supporting wider scientific efforts that make a positive contribution to a more sustainable planet. In 2016, Ferring Chairman, Frederik Paulsen, together with experts and academic partners, launched the Antarctic Circumnavigation Expedition (ACE) – an intensive three-month expedition around the entire southernmost continent. Its purpose is to conduct front-line research on major environmental themes – including climate change – which first become apparent in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

The CSR Review also sets out Ferring’s CSR plans for the future which, in line with its business plan and vision, has a major focus on improving maternal health. “In line with both our company philosophy of ‘People Come First’ and our company vision to be leader in reproductive health, we are developing a global signatory CSR platform in maternal health, an area in which we believe we can make a transformational difference," said Helen Gallagher, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Industry Affairs. “We will launch this platform by the end of 2017.”

Other plans laid out in the review include delivering on environmental targets for 2020, further developing a CSR champions network, enhancing the company’s sustainable purchasing strategy, and launching a ‘work smarter, live better’ programme for employees.

Read the full review at www.ferringresponsibility.com.

ENDS

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.