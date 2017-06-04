Ferring Pharma Highlights Progress On Social And Environmental Goals In Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Review 2015-2016

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals releases its second Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR) review, highlighting progress on social and
environmental goals in 2015 and 2016 across four key pillars for focus
and activity: People, Business Ethics, Environment and Community.
“In line with both our company philosophy of
‘People Come First’ and our company vision to be leader in reproductive
health, we are developing a global signatory CSR platform in maternal
health, an area in which we believe we can make a transformational
difference”
"We have taken a number of significant steps on our CSR journey, notably
by integrating CSR into our business planning, hiring a dedicated senior
director to drive our global approach, and signing on to the United
Nations Global Compact (UNGC),” said Michel Pettigrew, President of the
Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “I
am proud of our progress to date, and look forward to embarking on the
next phase.”
In line with the requirements of the UNGC, Ferring’s 2015-2016 review
highlights the contribution that Ferring is making to support the United
Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, Ferring is
focusing on the goal of reducing maternal mortality to under 70 per
100,000 globally. A notable example is the company’s partnership with
the World Health Organization (WHO) and MSD for Mothers, which is
focused on preventing post-partum haemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause
of maternal mortality in low-income countries. The partnership is
currently running a clinical trial on heat stable carbetocin, a
treatment developed by Ferring to prevent PPH. The trial is the largest
ever clinical trial undertaken in this area – with 30,000 participants
across 10 countries and 23 hospitals. If the results of the study are
positive, the collaborating organisations will work together to provide
access to the treatment at an affordable and sustainable price, in
countries with a high burden of maternal mortality - mainly in Africa
and Asia.
In its efforts to reduce its impact on the environment, Ferring has
achieved a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to sales of
50% and is currently evaluating its environmental impact beyond direct
manufacturing, along the value chain. Ferring is also engaged in
supporting wider scientific efforts that make a positive contribution to
a more sustainable planet. In 2016, Ferring Chairman, Frederik Paulsen,
together with experts and academic partners, launched the Antarctic
Circumnavigation Expedition (ACE) – an intensive three-month expedition
around the entire southernmost continent. Its purpose is to conduct
front-line research on major environmental themes – including climate
change – which first become apparent in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.
The CSR Review also sets out Ferring’s CSR plans for the future which,
in line with its business plan and vision, has a major focus on
improving maternal health. “In line with both our company philosophy of
‘People Come First’ and our company vision to be leader in reproductive
health, we are developing a global signatory CSR platform in maternal
health, an area in which we believe we can make a transformational
difference," said Helen Gallagher, Senior Director, Corporate Social
Responsibility and Industry Affairs. “We will launch this platform by
the end of 2017.”
Other plans laid out in the review include delivering on environmental
targets for 2020, further developing a CSR champions network, enhancing
the company’s sustainable purchasing strategy, and launching a ‘work
smarter, live better’ programme for employees.
Read the full review at www.ferringresponsibility.com.
ENDS
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a
research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global
markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative
products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology,
endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating
subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110
countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.