Immune-Onc Therapeutics Announces Partnership With University of Texas To Develop Novel Cancer Immunotherapy

PALO ALTO, Calif. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”), a newly established
biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing promising immuno-oncology
therapeutics, announced today it has entered into an exclusive license
and collaboration agreement with The University of Texas Health Science
Center at Houston (“UTHealth”) and The University of Texas Southwestern
Medical Center (“UTSW”), two member institutions of The University of
Texas System (“UT System”).
Under the terms of the license agreement, Immune-Onc will acquire the
exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize novel
biotherapeutics with applications in cancer immunotherapy and other
diseases. In addition, Immune-Onc has entered into a multi-year research
collaboration with UTHealth and UTSW to discover and develop a new
generation of biotherapeutics that modulate the immune system.
This collaboration will leverage the Cancer Prevention & Research
Institute of Texas (“CPRIT”) Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibody Lead
Optimization and Development Core Facility at UTHealth to advance lead
antibodies from academic laboratories, and will utilize the preclinical
and clinical drug development expertise of Immune-Onc to move them to
clinical trials and eventually to eligible patients.
"UTHealth is a comprehensive academic health center and a valuable
resource for health care education, biomedical research, and patient
care. UTSW is a world renowned academic medical center with a
distinguished record of breakthrough scientific discoveries,” commented
Dr. Charlene Liao, Chief Executive Officer of Immune-Onc. “Immune-Onc is
very pleased to license innovative biotherapeutic candidates from
UTHealth and UTSW. We are honored to initiate this collaboration with
members of the UT System that has the potential to provide new treatment
options for cancer patients in the near future.”
“This is an important step in translating our therapeutic antibody from
discovery to development,” said Dr. Zhiqiang An, Professor of Molecular
Medicine, the Robert A. Welch Distinguished University Chair in
Chemistry, and Director of the Texas Therapeutics Institute (TTI) at the
Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine at UTHealth.
“Immune-Onc has assembled a strong team of drug development experts from
leading biopharmaceutical companies,” commented Dr. Bruce D. Butler,
Vice President, Research and Technology at UTHealth. “We look forward to
collaborating with Immune-Onc to bring benefits to patients.”
About UTHealth
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
(UTHealth) was established in 1972 as Houston’s health university. The
most comprehensive academic health center in The UT System and the U.S.
Gulf Coast region, UTHealth is home to the John P. and Kathrine G.
McGovern Medical School and schools of biomedical informatics, graduate
biomedical sciences, dentistry, nursing and public health. UTHealth
educates more health care professionals than any health-related
institution in the State of Texas and features one of the nation’s
largest medical schools and the highest ranked nursing graduate school
in Texas. It also includes a psychiatric hospital and a growing network
of clinics throughout the region. The university’s primary teaching
hospitals include Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Children's
Memorial Hermann Hospital and Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital. www.uth.edu
About UT Southwestern
UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in
the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional
clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty includes many
distinguished members, including six who have been awarded Nobel Prizes
since 1985. The faculty of almost 2,800 is responsible for
groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating
science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT
Southwestern physicians provide medical care in about 80 specialties to
more than 100,000 hospitalized patients and oversee approximately 2.2
million outpatient visits a year. www.utsouthwestern.edu
About Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.
Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”) is a newly
established biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative
therapeutic antibodies for cancer treatment. The Company is applying the
latest scientific insights and expertise in drug development to advance
novel immuno-oncology products and bring new treatment
options to cancer patients. The company was founded in
2016 with headquarters in Palo Alto, California. www.immune-onc.com