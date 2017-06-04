Simulations Plus (SLP) Finalizes Distributor Agreement With Korean Company

Local sales channel should lead to further penetration of domestic
Korean pharmaceutical market
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling &
simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and
chemicals industries, today announced that it has entered into a
distributor agreement in South Korea with Quantum Bio Solutions (Q-Bio).
John DiBella, vice president for marketing and sales of Simulations
Plus, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Q-Bio to further serve
the needs of the South Korean scientific markets. We have been hosting
annual GastroPlus™ modeling & simulation workshops at Chungnam National
University in Daejeon, South Korea since 2014, and we have been
encouraged by the response to our technology. The South Korean
government has pledged nearly $9 billion to help domestic drug makers
develop twenty new drugs with the goal of being among the world’s top
seven global pharmaceutical producing countries by the year 2020.
Therefore, we see this as a most opportune time to have a local presence
in South Korea to increase awareness of Simulations Plus and our suite
of offerings, while also strengthening the relationships we have already
formed with South Korean companies and universities.”
Art Cho, Ph.D., Professor at Korea University and President/Chief
Scientific Officer at Q-Bio, added: “Q-Bio has been searching for a
business opportunity that would complement and expand our current
offerings in the field of computational drug discovery & development.
Simulations Plus is a recognized leader in this field, and we are very
happy to serve as a partner for them. We look forward to a very fruitful
relationship, as we expect to help Simulations Plus achieve meaningful
growth in the burgeoning South Korean pharmaceutical market.”
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory
submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the
ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and
outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is
licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies
worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in
medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science,
biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading
software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and
simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
