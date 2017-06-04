BlackThorn Therapeutics Announces Results Of Preclinical Study Of BTRX-335140, Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential In Modulating Brain Circuits Commonly Dysregulated In Neurobehavioral Disorders

New Research Presented at 2017 Kappa Therapeutics Conference
Highlights BTRX-335140 as a Potent, Selective, Short-acting KOR
Antagonist
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackThorn Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
discovering and developing targeted treatments for neurobehavioral
disorders, today announced preclinical study results demonstrating that
its investigational novel kappa opioid receptor (KOR) antagonist
BTRX-335140 is selective and short-acting. Results of the study, which
was conducted by BlackThorn and researchers at the University of
California, San Francisco (UCSF), were presented this week at the Fourth
Conference on the Therapeutic Potential of Kappa Opioids in
Philadelphia. BlackThorn is building its proprietary KOR antagonist
program through a partnership with The Scripps Research Institute.
The KOR is located within brain regions that regulate the negative
effects of stress on behavior. Activation of the KOR pathway inhibits
release of the neurotransmitter dopamine in brain regions that govern
emotion. The anatomical and physiological roles of the KOR suggest that
blocking it could be therapeutically useful for a range of
neurobehavioral disorders, including depression and obsessive compulsive
disorder.
“Progress in the field has been limited by the inability to identify
antagonists that are highly selective for the kappa opioid receptor and
achieve high brain penetration with short-term reversible
pharmacological activity,” said Bill Martin, Ph.D., chief scientific
officer of BlackThorn Therapeutics. “While additional studies are
ongoing, these preclinical results support the potential of BTRX-355140
as a therapeutic for targeting neurobehavioral disorders characterized
by dysregulation of brain circuits in which kappa receptors are
expressed.”
The aim of the study was to characterize the electrophysiological
properties of BTRX-335140 and other historical KOR antagonists on
dopamine neurons located within the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a
brain region that is integral in regulating cortical and subcortical
circuits. Study results were presented by lead investigator Elyssa B.
Margolis, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology at
UCSF and a researcher at UCSF’s Wheeler Center for the Neurobiology of
Addiction. Results showed:
-
BTRX-335140 reduced kappa agonist-induced outward currents in a
concentration-dependent manner, and showed full recovery to baseline
within 10 minutes of drug discontinuation.
-
In contrast, the effects of a historical KOR antagonist failed to
reverse after drug washout over the duration of the experiment.
-
BTRX-335140 had no effect on responses to a saturating dose of a mu
opioid receptor agonist or a delta opioid receptor agonist at a
concentration that fully blocked the kappa agonist-induced responses.
-
BTRX-395750, another investigational KOR antagonist in BlackThorn’s
program, also attenuated kappa agonist-induced outward currents.
Preclinical studies with this compound are ongoing.
