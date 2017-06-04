Evestra Signs Agreement With Gedeon Richter (RIG2.F)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evestra Inc. today announced it has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Hungarian company Gedeon Richter Plc. Under terms of the agreement, Evestra will perform certain research and development activities on a female urological product in exchange for licensing the commercialization rights for certain territories outside the U.S. to Gedeon Richter Plc.

The deal consists of upfront payments for research and early development funding, as well as clinical development, regulatory and sales performance milestones, and royalty payments on net sales.

About Evestra

Evestra Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical research and development company with a therapeutic focus in women’s healthcare. Evestra’s competitive advantage is based on its founders' experience in pharmaceutical R&D of steroidal drugs, combined with a proven track record in commercializing women’s healthcare products. For more information about Evestra, visit http://www.evestra.com/.