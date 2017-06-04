Evestra Signs Agreement With Gedeon Richter (RIG2.F)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evestra Inc. today announced it has signed a collaboration partnership
agreement with Hungarian company Gedeon Richter Plc. Under terms of the
agreement, Evestra will perform certain research and development
activities on a female urological product in exchange for licensing the
commercialization rights for certain territories outside the U.S. to
Gedeon Richter Plc.
The deal consists of upfront payments for research and early development
funding, as well as clinical development, regulatory and sales
performance milestones, and royalty payments on net sales.
About Evestra
Evestra Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical research and development
company with a therapeutic focus in women’s healthcare. Evestra’s
competitive advantage is based on its founders' experience in
pharmaceutical R&D of steroidal drugs, combined with a proven track
record in commercializing women’s healthcare products. For more
information about Evestra, visit http://www.evestra.com/.