Bioverativ (BIVVV) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 3, 2017

Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV) will report its financial results for the first
quarter ending March 31, 2017 on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the
market closes. The press release will be available in the "Investor
Relations" section of the company's website at investors.bioverativ.com.
On Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the Company will host a live
webcast where Bioverativ management will discuss the financial results.
To access the live webcast, please visit Bioverativ’s Investors page at investors.bioverativ.com.
An archived version of the webcast will be available following the
presentation.
About Bioverativ
Bioverativ (NASDAQ: BIVV) is a global biotechnology company dedicated to
transforming the lives of people with hemophilia and other rare blood
disorders through world-class research, development and
commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017 following
separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong heritage of
scientific innovation and is committed to actively working with the
blood disorders community. The company’s mission is to create progress
for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia therapies when
launched represented the first major advancements in hemophilia
treatment in more than two decades. For more information, visit www.bioverativ.com
