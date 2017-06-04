Bioverativ (BIVVV) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 3, 2017

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV) will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017 on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the market closes. The press release will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at investors.bioverativ.com.

On Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the Company will host a live webcast where Bioverativ management will discuss the financial results. To access the live webcast, please visit Bioverativ’s Investors page at investors.bioverativ.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Bioverativ

