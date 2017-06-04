 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Bioverativ (BIVVV) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 3, 2017



4/6/2017 7:50:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV) will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017 on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the market closes. The press release will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at investors.bioverativ.com.

On Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the Company will host a live webcast where Bioverativ management will discuss the financial results. To access the live webcast, please visit Bioverativ’s Investors page at investors.bioverativ.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ (NASDAQ: BIVV) is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017 following separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong heritage of scientific innovation and is committed to actively working with the blood disorders community. The company’s mission is to create progress for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia therapies when launched represented the first major advancements in hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information, visit www.bioverativ.com or follow @bioverativ on Twitter.

Contacts

Bioverativ Inc.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Susan Altschuller, +1 781-663-4360
IR@bioverativ.com


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 