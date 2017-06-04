Resolutions Of The Annual Shareholders' Meeting Of Sartorius

GOETTINGEN,Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At today’s Sartorius AG Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in Goettingen,
Germany, shareholders approved the board's proposals by a large
majority. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting thus passed the resolution to
pay dividends of 0.46 euros per preference share (previous year 0.381
euros) and 0.45 euros per ordinary share (previous year 0.371
euros). The total amount disbursed will rise by 20.5 % year over year
from 25.8 million euros to 31.1 million euros. At 23.5 %, the payout
ratio is at the level of the previous years (2015: 24.0 %).
During the regular election of shareholder representatives to the
Supervisory Board, shareholders re-elected Dr. Lothar Kappich, Prof. Dr.
Dres. h.c. Arnold Picot, Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheper and Prof. Dr. Klaus
Rüdiger Trützschler. Dr. Daniela Favoccia, Partner of the lawyer’s
office Hengeler Mueller, and Ilke Hildegard Panzer, Executive Vice
President and Chief Innovation Officer of the BloodCenter of Wisconsin,
part of the US-based Health Care-company Versiti Inc., were elected for
the first time. The new Supervisory Board will serve for a term of five
years.
Furthermore, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting granted discharge to the
Supervisory Board and to the Executive Board by a considerable majority.
On the whole, more than 500 share owners representing over 96 % of the
voting share capital attended this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
1 Adjusted for stock split; rounded values
