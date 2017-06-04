Resolutions Of The Annual Shareholders' Meeting Of Sartorius

GOETTINGEN,Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At today’s Sartorius AG Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in Goettingen, Germany, shareholders approved the board's proposals by a large majority. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting thus passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.46 euros per preference share (previous year 0.381 euros) and 0.45 euros per ordinary share (previous year 0.371 euros). The total amount disbursed will rise by 20.5 % year over year from 25.8 million euros to 31.1 million euros. At 23.5 %, the payout ratio is at the level of the previous years (2015: 24.0 %).

During the regular election of shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board, shareholders re-elected Dr. Lothar Kappich, Prof. Dr. Dres. h.c. Arnold Picot, Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheper and Prof. Dr. Klaus Rüdiger Trützschler. Dr. Daniela Favoccia, Partner of the lawyer’s office Hengeler Mueller, and Ilke Hildegard Panzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of the US-based Health Care-company Versiti Inc., were elected for the first time. The new Supervisory Board will serve for a term of five years.

Furthermore, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting granted discharge to the Supervisory Board and to the Executive Board by a considerable majority. On the whole, more than 500 share owners representing over 96 % of the voting share capital attended this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

1 Adjusted for stock split; rounded values

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

Presentation Held by Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

You will find this presentation and further information on the ASM at: https://www.sartorius.com/sartorius/en/EUR/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag/shareholders-meeting/2017

Current Image Files

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Executive Board Chairman of Sartorius AG

www.sartorius.com/fileadmin/media/global/company/Sartorius_Kreuzburg.jpg

Sartorius products used in the manufacture of medications

https://www.sartorius.com/mediafile/corp/Sartorius_0232_PG9_01_RGB.jpg

Sartorius products used in biopharma research laboratories

www.sartorius.com/mediafile/corp/Sartorius_0424_PG14.jpg

Upcoming Financial Dates

April 24, 2017 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2017)

July 25, 2017 Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2017)

October 24, 2017 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2017)

A Profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products & Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.3 billion euros in 2016. Approximately 7,000 people work at the Group's approximately 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.