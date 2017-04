Why Ex-Ariad (ARIA) CEO Joining This Biotech's Board Could Mean a Buyout Deal Is Coming

The former CEO of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc., who spent the last year shaping up the Cambridge-based drug company for its $5.2 acquisition earlier this year, was just named to the board of a new biotech last week.There, as the newest board member of New Jersey-based The Medicines Company, Paris Panayiotopoulos joins a familiar face: Alex Denner, former chairman of Ariad (Nasdaq: ARIA). The founder of hedge fund Sarissa Capital, an activist investor believed to have played a big role in orchestrating the sale of that company, was named to that same 11-member board just over a year ago.