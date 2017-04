Intuitive Surgical stocks are up today on rumors that the company may be looking at a takeover from a larger player in medtech.Shares have ticked up nearly 1%, up $7.11 at $769.45 today due to the rumors, according to Seeking Alpha.The Sunnyvale, Cali.-based has seen its shares trend upwards steadily since the 4th quarter of 2015, with the exception of a correction in its last 4th quarter. Share value has risen over 70%, according to Seeking Alpha.