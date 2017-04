One Of The Most Controversial Drug Companies In America Is Out Of The Industry's Lobby

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is no longer a member of the powerful pharmaceutical lobby, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, the group said.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Mallinckrodt resigned ahead of potential changes in PhRMA's bylaws that would require members to spend a certain amount of money on research and development. PhRMA's been making a push to improve the perception of drug companies — highlighting innovation in the industry — after two years of bad press about skyrocketing prices and gouging by companies that acquire old drugs and don't spend much on research.