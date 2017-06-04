 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

One Of The Most Controversial Drug Companies In America Is Out Of The Industry's Lobby



4/6/2017 7:01:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is no longer a member of the powerful pharmaceutical lobby, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, the group said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Mallinckrodt resigned ahead of potential changes in PhRMA's bylaws that would require members to spend a certain amount of money on research and development. PhRMA's been making a push to improve the perception of drug companies — highlighting innovation in the industry — after two years of bad press about skyrocketing prices and gouging by companies that acquire old drugs and don't spend much on research.




comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 