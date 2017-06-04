Allergan (AGN) And Zeltiq  (ZLTQ) Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For Pending Transaction

DUBLIN and PLEASANTON, Calif., April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, and ZELTIQ® Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZLTQ), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform, today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") has expired with respect to Allergan's proposed acquisition of ZELTIQ.

On February 13, 2017, Allergan and ZELTIQ entered into a definitive agreement under which Allergan has agreed to acquire ZELTIQ. Following the announcement of the transaction, each of Allergan and ZELTIQ filed a Notification and Report Form pursuant to the HSR Act with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the pending acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by the stockholders of ZELTIQ.

ZELTIQ is scheduled to hold a stockholder meeting on April 27, 2017 to vote on the proposed transaction, and the companies expect the transaction to be completed shortly thereafter.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, the Company's R&D model, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. This approach has led to Allergan building one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 70+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programs in development.

Our Company's success is powered by our more than 16,000 global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives everyday.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

About ZELTIQ®

ZELTIQ® is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform. ZELTIQ's first commercial product, the CoolSculpting® System, is designed to reduce unwanted fat. CoolSculpting is based on the scientific principle that fat cells are more sensitive to cold than the overlying skin and surrounding tissues. It utilizes patented technology of precisely controlled cooling to reduce the temperature of fat cells in the treated area, which is intended to cause fat cell elimination through a natural biological process known as apoptosis. ZELTIQ developed CoolSculpting to safely, noticeably, and measurably reduce the fat layer, to affect appearance.

