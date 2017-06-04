The Center For The Biology of Chronic Disease Release: Complete Clearance Of The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) With Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin: CBCD Reports Publication Of A New Clinical Study

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) announces the publication of a new clinical study. The study shows that oral treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin completely clears the human papillomavirus (HPV) in infected individuals. Amazingly, after 12 months treatment, 100% of the participants were HPV free vs. only 53%, 52%, 65%, 20%, and 77% in the five control groups. In other words, within a year, Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin completely eradicated the virus, while 23%-80% of the participants in the control groups still had the virus in their system. The study was published in the important peer-reviewed medical journal Drug Design, Development and Therapy (1). The paper is available at: https://www.dovepress.com/human-papillomavirus-hpv-systemic-treatment-with-gene-eden-virnovirin--peer-reviewed-article-DDDT. The study is also presented in a video with the authors Dr. Hanan Polansky and Dr. Edan Itzkovitz. The video is available at https://youtu.be/Rltv7zFvX-0.

Currently, there are no oral treatments that get rid of the human papillomavirus (HPV). In other words, no drugs are available that clear the virus, or cure the infection. Vaccines are available for those uninfected by the virus. Infected individuals, who develop HPV warts, precancerous, or cancerous lesions, can remove the abnormal tissues with an operative procedure, such as cryotherapy, conization, or LEEP.

According to Dr. Hanan Polansky, the lead author of the study, "If you are considering being vaccinated against the HPV virus, or you are contemplating an operative procedure to remove HPV lesions, show our study to your doctor!"

Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin consists of five natural ingredients, quercetin, green tea extract, cinnamon extract, licorice extract, and selenium. The Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin formula is patent protected. The formula was developed to target latent (hidden) viruses. Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin was introduced in the marketplace at the end of 2009 and Novirin in 2014. Two previous clinical studies showed that Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin is effective against genital herpes (2) (3). Another clinical study showed that Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin has antiviral properties (4).

The scientists, who created the Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin formula, used a unique scientific tool, a proprietary psycholinguistic-based, data-mining program called Computer Intuition. The program analyzes the text found in scientific papers and highlight the most promising ideas. The scientists' objective was to identify the natural ingredients with the most promising antiviral properties. To achieve the objective, they analyzes more than 50,000 papers with Computer Intuition. The results assisted them in creating the Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin formula (4).

In summary, the new paper reports the results of a clinical study that tested the effect of oral treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin on the human papillomavirus (HPV). The study showed that Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin completely clears the virus in individuals suffering from HPV symptoms.

