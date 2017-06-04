|
Study Examines Using Lubricant Made With Seaweed Extracts To Protect Against HPV Infection, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Reveals
4/6/2017 6:39:11 AM
A new study led by Rutgers clinician and researcher Mark Einstein is examining a revolutionary way to block transmission of human papillomavirus (HPV), the organism that causes 99 percent of cervical cancers, using a topical gel applied during sexual activity. The product is a personal lubricant made with a formulation of seaweed extracts commonly referred to as carrageenans.
