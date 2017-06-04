 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Artificial Life Spawned A Billion-Dollar Industry



4/6/2017 6:37:20 AM

Scientists are getting closer to building life from scratch and technology pioneers are taking notice, with record sums moving into a field that could deliver novel drugs, materials, chemicals and even perfumes.

Despite ethical and safety concerns, investors are attracted by synthetic biology's wide market potential and the plummeting cost of DNA synthesis, which is industrializing the writing of the genetic code that determines how organisms function.

