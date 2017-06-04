|
Five Things We Learned About FDA Nominee Scott Gottlieb
4/6/2017 6:19:51 AM
There’s no shortage of areas to debate when it comes to FDA policies, the need for reform and the argument against the erosion of safety standards.
In fact, there were so many drug and device-related fields to cover, President Trump’s nominee for the top job at the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb didn’t get a chance to comment on food safety, supplements, and his other potential jurisdictions.
In Tuesday’s nomination hearing, broadcast live, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee pushed other major areas to the fore.
