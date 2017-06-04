|
Pharma Giant Merck & Co. (MRK) Considering 600-Job IT Hub in Austin
4/6/2017 6:07:59 AM
Merck, the global pharmaceutical and health care firm, is considering Austin for a new technology center that could create up to 600 jobs and serve as a major anchor for the innovation district emerging around the Dell Medical School.
According to city fillings made public this morning, Merck will request $856,000 from the city in performance-based incentives over a 10-year period. In exchange, the company would provide the new jobs, which pay an average annual salary of $84,586, the city’s economic development department said in a release.
