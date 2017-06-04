Employer:
Sexual Harassment Claims Lead
Eli Lilly
(
LLY
),
Pfizer
(
PFE
),
Sanofi
(
SNY
) and More to Pull the Plug on Ads From
Bill O'Reilly's
Show
Tweet
4/6/2017 5:58:16 AM
Until only a few days ago, the word "invincible" was often associated with Fox News' ratings king Bill O'Reilly. Now, his future at the cable news network--his home since 1996--is much less certain.
Over 40 companies have pulled advertisements from O'Reilly's show following an April 1 report by the New York Times that detailed five settlements totaling $13 million made by him or Fox News in response to allegations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior. (O'Reilly denies all allegations.)
Read at
Forbes
Read at
Bloomberg
Read at
Fox News
Read at
Indianapolis Star
Read at
CBS News
