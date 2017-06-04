 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Sexual Harassment Claims Lead Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY) and More to Pull the Plug on Ads From Bill O'Reilly's Show



4/6/2017 5:58:16 AM

Until only a few days ago, the word "invincible" was often associated with Fox News' ratings king Bill O'Reilly. Now, his future at the cable news network--his home since 1996--is much less certain.

Over 40 companies have pulled advertisements from O'Reilly's show following an April 1 report by the New York Times that detailed five settlements totaling $13 million made by him or Fox News in response to allegations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior. (O'Reilly denies all allegations.)

