Novogen (NVGN) Terminates Preclinical Program, Will Cut an Undisclosed Number of Jobs
4/6/2017 5:46:23 AM
Termination Of ATM-3507 Preclinical Development Program
ATM
-
3507 (Anisina) will not be progressed into clinical trials due to unfavourable
balance of preclinical activity relative to emerging toxicology findings, and likely
regulatory and commercial barriers to success
Novogen will continue to focus on two clinical
-
stage programs: GDC
-
0084 in
glioblastoma multiforme, and TRXE
-
002
-
01 (
Cantrixil) in ovarian cancer
Recently
-
announced CRC
-
P grant for next
-
generation ATM program is unaffected by
the decision, and represents an opportunity to develop a candidate with superior
activity and toxicity profile
Sydney,
6
th
April 2017
–
Australian oncology
-
focused biotechnology company, Novogen
Limited (ASX: NRT; NASDAQ: NVGN) announces that it is terminating further
development of its preclinical program ATM
-
3507 (Anisina), with immediate effect.
The decision follows a car
eful review by the internal Scientific Committee of the Board
of Directors, which concluded that the balance of available preclinical data did not
support a transition into clinical trials, and that the future commercial potential of the
asset was likely t
o be low. In particular, a level of toxicity was observed that raised
significant concern around the ability to safely dose patients to a therapeutic level. In
addition, the recent evolution of the treatment landscape for patients with the kinds of
cancer
in which Anisina might be tested suggested that there would likely be regulatory
and commercial barriers to success.
Novogen CEO, Dr James Garner, commented, “the work that has been done on the
Anisina program has been first
-
class, and it is important to
acknowledge the efforts of
the many dedicated scientists that have been involved. However, our responsibility to
patients and to shareholders lies in taking forward only those development programs
which are likely to provide benefit in the treatment of ca
ncer. Our view is that the data
that has been collected for Anisina does not, in aggregate, make it an appropriate
candidate for clinical development.”
He added, “while this has been a difficult decision, we believe it to be the most
responsible course of
action. The considerable quantum of funds that would have been
devoted to a clinical trial of Anisina can now be reallocated to activities that are more
likely to benefit patients and drive economic value for the company. We have a strong
pipeline, and we
are tightly focused on driving forward our clinical programs, GDC
-
0084
and Cantrixil. These are entirely independent of Anisina in scientific terms.”
Under the terms of a License Deed with Genscreen Pty Ltd which was executed in 2013, it is anticipated t
hat
the intellectual property associated with the program will revert to Genscreen, and Novogen will work
closely with the Genscreen team to execute any necessary handover.
Novogen anticipates significant future cost savings associated with the terminati
on. A reduction in
headcount will be implemented, and other employees will be reallocated to new responsibilities, focused on
driving forward the clinical
-
stage programs and the ‘next
-
generation ATM’ program. Professor Peter
Gunning, as one of Australia’s
preeminent cancer researchers, will remain a member of the company’s
Scientific Advisory Board.
Professor Gunning, who discovered the anti
-
tropomyosin technology and is named as an inventor on the
patent that covers ATM
-
3507, commented, “we remain fundame
ntally confident that targeting tropomyosin
is a sound approach to the development of new cancer therapies. While this program has ultimately yielded
mixed results, much has been learned that will no doubt help enormously to advance both the development
of
new ATM drugs and the basic science in this field.”
The decision to terminate the development of ATM
-
3507 does not affect the ‘next
-
generation ATM’ program
that is the subject of a $3 million CRC
-
P grant from the Federal Government, as announced on 9
th
F
ebruary
2017. The next
-
generation ATM program is based on an entirely novel approach to targeting tropomyosin,
with distinct intellectual property, and it offers an opportunity to produce a therapy with a superior profile
to ATM
-
3507.
