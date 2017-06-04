|
Look Out Biotech! Google (GOOG)'s Parent Alphabet Sets Sights on Poaching Top Talent From Life Sciences and Healthcare
4/6/2017 5:41:46 AM
Alphabet, Google's parent company, is known for its aggressive approach to hiring top computer engineers. Now, it has its sights set on poaching top talent from life sciences and health care.
Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have stressed in the past that Google will not become a health care company, in part because of the regulatory complexity associated with the field. But today, three of Alphabet's "Other Bets" are focused on the $3 trillion sector. Both of its venture arms, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and CapitalG (formerly Google Capital) are also investing in the space.
