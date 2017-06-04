 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Elizabeth Holmes Now Owes Theranos $25 Million



4/6/2017 5:28:00 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes owes a debt of about $25 million to her embattled company, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal in an article published on Wednesday.

The company struck an arrangement with Holmes to pay later when she chose to exercise options to buy more stock, the Journal reported. She has never sold any shares, and didn't get company cash from the agreement, the Journal said.

The blood-testing start-up has the power to absolve her from the debt, according to the Journal.

Read at CNBC
Read at Market Watch
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 