GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is Voluntarily Recalling 593,000 Ventolin Asthma Inhalers
4/5/2017 6:58:31 AM
British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline is voluntarily recalling 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from hospitals, pharmacy, retailers, and wholesalers in the U.S. due to an issue that may cause the inhalers to deliver a lower than intended dose of the medication.
The company had been receiving complaints about a leak of the propellant that delivers the medication, Reuters said. The recall impacts three lots of the inhalers that were manufactured at the company's GSK plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.
