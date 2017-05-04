 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Slam FDA Nominee Gottlieb As Being Too 'Cozy' With Big Pharma To Combat Opioid Epidemic



4/5/2017

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, is not the person to help stem the country's opioid overdose epidemic, Democratic senators from two states hit hard by the epidemic said Tuesday.

Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown held a press conference the day before the full Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions was scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing on the Gottlieb nomination.

"Dr. Gottlieb will not do the job," said Markey, calling Gottlieb "another failure in President Trump's plan to address the opioid crisis."

