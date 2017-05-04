Valeant (VRX) Plummets After Revealing Jaw-Dropping Payday For Its CEO

Employer:
Valeant's (VRX) shares fell 5% Monday and continued to slump Tuesday after the company released details on executive compensation.
Valeant's shares were down 2.87% Tuesday, fallen to $10.17 apiece.
Why the fall?
Read at
The Street.com
Read at
Globe and Mail
