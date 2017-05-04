 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Valeant (VRX) Plummets After Revealing Jaw-Dropping Payday For Its CEO



4/5/2017 6:42:44 AM

Valeant's (VRX) shares fell 5% Monday and continued to slump Tuesday after the company released details on executive compensation.

Valeant's shares were down 2.87% Tuesday, fallen to $10.17 apiece.

Why the fall?

Read at The Street.com
Read at Globe and Mail


