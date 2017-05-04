 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Stock Tanks as NW Bio (NWBO) CTO Pleads Ignorance on Why Study Was Placed on Clinical Hold



4/5/2017 6:28:33 AM

In recent years, Northwest Biotherapeutics has spent millions of dollars to build out and staff grand exhibition booths at cancer conferences like the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

These days, the struggling, cash-strapped biotech company can't afford the extravagance, so its presence at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting underway in Washington D.C. is limited to a far corner of the exhibition hall in a space not much larger than an area rug.

There are no fancy visualizations of Northwest Bio's long-delayed brain cancer vaccine in action, no leather couches or an espresso machine for visitors.

Read at The Street.com


