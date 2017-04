There are a lot of stories out there claiming that Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is doomed, thanks to Bill Ackman selling his stake in Valeant. The usual premise is this: Bill Ackman was on the board of directors and he had a closer look at the company's prospects and finances. His leaving indicates the company is going bankrupt. That's not the case whatsoever. Longs should continue to hold their position.