 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

On Display Tomorrow: The Companies President Trump's FDA Nominee Has Ties to



4/5/2017 6:19:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration, has taken more than $400,000 from drugmakers just in the last few years, served on many corporate boards and forged countless other corporate ties while spending the last decade at a venture capital firm.

Corporate ties dogged but ultimately didn’t stop the confirmation of former President Barack Obama’s FDA choice, Robert Califf, who left his position in January. And they’re unlikely to hobble Gottlieb, a physician, American Enterprise Institute fellow and health policy expert who is the least radical of several names raised for the nomination and has the support of many in industry.

Read at Market Watch


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 