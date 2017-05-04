|
On Display Tomorrow: The Companies President Trump's FDA Nominee Has Ties to
4/5/2017 6:19:42 AM
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration, has taken more than $400,000 from drugmakers just in the last few years, served on many corporate boards and forged countless other corporate ties while spending the last decade at a venture capital firm.
Corporate ties dogged but ultimately didn’t stop the confirmation of former President Barack Obama’s FDA choice, Robert Califf, who left his position in January. And they’re unlikely to hobble Gottlieb, a physician, American Enterprise Institute fellow and health policy expert who is the least radical of several names raised for the nomination and has the support of many in industry.
