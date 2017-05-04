 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Unilife  (UNIS) Slashes Workforce and May Not Have Enough Cash to Survive Beyond This Week



4/5/2017 6:16:15 AM

* Existing cash as of March 31 will not provide sufficient liquidity to fund operations past week ending April 7 without co falling below requirements of debt facilities

* As of March 31, 2017, company's unaudited cash balance was approximately $6.3 million, including $2.4 million of restricted cash

* Terminated employment of an aggregate of 51 employees at its York, Pennsylvania, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania locations

