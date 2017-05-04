|
Unilife (UNIS) Slashes Workforce and May Not Have Enough Cash to Survive Beyond This Week
4/5/2017 6:16:15 AM
* Existing cash as of March 31 will not provide sufficient liquidity to fund operations past week ending April 7 without co falling below requirements of debt facilities
* As of March 31, 2017, company's unaudited cash balance was approximately $6.3 million, including $2.4 million of restricted cash
* Terminated employment of an aggregate of 51 employees at its York, Pennsylvania, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania locations
