3 Top Medical Instrument Companies To Buy In 2017



4/5/2017 6:08:09 AM

Biotechs and high-tech medical device companies garner most of the attention from healthcare investors. But some less hyped parts of the sector claim solid investing picks. I'm thinking specifically of medical instrument companies.

Three medical instrument companies stand out as potential winners in 2017: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX). Here's why these three stocks could do well this year.

Read at Motley Fool


