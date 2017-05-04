Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
3 Top Medical Instrument Companies To Buy In 2017
Tweet
4/5/2017 6:08:09 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Biotechs and high-tech medical device companies garner most of the attention from healthcare investors. But some less hyped parts of the sector claim solid investing picks. I'm thinking specifically of medical instrument companies.
Three medical instrument companies stand out as potential winners in 2017: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX). Here's why these three stocks could do well this year.
Read at
Motley Fool
Related News
Massive $1.2 Billion Biotech Center in New York Will Create Thousands of New Jobs
Mylan
(MYL) Is Still Ridiculously Cheap And Could Have About 50% Upside
Unilife
(UNIS) Slashes Workforce and May Not Have Enough Cash to Survive Beyond This Week
Here's Why The Best Is Yet To Come For
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ)
Betsy DeVos
Backs A Technique Claiming To Cure ADHD Without Medication—But The Science Is Questionable
Regeneron
(REGN)'s New Drug Price Could Disappoint Everyone. Here's Why That's A Good Thing
Is This the Turnaround
Paratek Pharma
(PRTK) Has Been Looking For?
3 Biotechs Wall Street Predicts is Heading Toward Tremendous Growth
This Little-Known $12 Billion SoCal Startup Wants to Cure Baldness and Smooth Out Your Wrinkles
Has
Gilead
(GILD) Lost Its Way?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Motley Fool
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Investor