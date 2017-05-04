|
Google (GOOG) AI Just Beat Human Pathologists At Detecting Cancer
4/5/2017 6:06:34 AM
The science of deep learning, a sub-discipline of artificial intelligence (AI), is only a recent development in the grand scheme of things, but during its short existence, it has been producing some impressive technological achievements. Advances in image recognition, language understanding, and translation have led to the development of virtual assistants, smart home speakers, gains in cybersecurity, and are leading the charge toward autonomous driving. Now, companies have found a way to use those AI smarts to fight cancer.
