Brains From The Petri Dish, University of Bonn Study

4/5/2017 6:03:55 AM
A new method could push research into developmental brain disorders an important step forward. This is shown by a recent study at the University of Bonn in which the researchers investigated the development of a rare congenital brain defect. To do so, they converted skin cells from patients into so called induced pluripotent stem cells. From these 'jack-of-all-trades' cells, they generated brain organoids -- small three-dimensional tissues which resemble the structure and organization of the developing human brain. The work has now been published in the journal Cell Reports.
