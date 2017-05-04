|
Can Maple Syrup Extract Make Antibiotics Kill Bacteria Easily? McGill University Study Reveals
4/5/2017 5:59:49 AM
Antibiotics are a standard medication, which are often prescribed to patients. However, prolonged usage of these drugs results in not only infected cells, but also healthy ones getting killed.
Administering antibiotics may also lead to the creation of a super infection inside the user's body, which is resistant to the medication.
Owing to these drawbacks, researchers have been persevering to find alternative methods to help counter infections. It seems that their efforts are not in vain, as they may have discovered a viable solution, which may considerably limit the use of antibiotics.
