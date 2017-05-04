Pharma Giant Takeda (TKPYY) Turns to TIny Finch Therapeutics to Develop New Drugs-From-Bugs

The collaboration agreement grants Takeda an exclusive worldwide
license to FIN-524, a synthetic microbiome therapy for IBD, and rights
to follow-on products in IBD
OSAKA, Japan & SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finch Therapeutics, a privately held microbiome engineering company, and
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TSE: 4502), today
announced a global collaboration agreement to jointly develop FIN-524.
FIN-524 is a live biotherapeutic product in pre-clinical research. It is
composed of cultured bacterial strains that have been linked to
favorable clinical outcomes in studies of microbiota transplantations in
IBD. The collaboration combines Finch’s unique discovery platform with
Takeda’s strength in drug development for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases
to advance a new class of microbial therapy.
“Takeda’s deep GI expertise and recent success in bringing therapies to
IBD patients complements our own expertise in microbiome engineering,”
said Mark Smith, Ph.D., CEO of Finch. “Our human-first discovery
platform uses data from successful clinical experiences with fecal
transplants to design novel microbiome therapeutics for IBD and other
diseases. Working with Takeda, we’re well positioned to bring a
potentially transformative and scalable new therapy to patients.”
“We partner with the most innovative scientists and companies in GI
research to speed the discovery and development of new therapeutic
options for patients with GI diseases,” said Gareth Hicks, Ph.D., head
of gastroenterology drug discovery for Takeda. “The truly innovative
approach to therapeutic design established by Finch and the foundation
of clinical evidence underlying FIN-524 make us excited to be working
with our new partners in this rapidly developing field of medicine.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment of
$10 million to Finch for the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and
commercialize FIN-524 and rights to follow-on products in IBD. Finch
will be eligible for development, regulatory and commercial financial
milestones and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales. Finch and Takeda
may elect to extend this collaboration to additional, related
indications on similar terms. Further details of the agreement were not
disclosed.
About Finch Therapeutics
Finch Therapeutics is a mission-driven microbiome engineering company
that aims to develop novel microbial therapies serving patients with
serious and unmet medical needs. Founded by data scientists, clinicians,
and microbiologists from MIT and OpenBiome, Finch uses machine learning
algorithms informed by high-throughput molecular data to reverse
engineer successful experiences with fecal transplantation. Rather than
relying on in-vitro screening of a library of isolates, Finch uses this
human-first discovery approach to identify strains that drive clinical
phenotypes of interest and to develop therapies that deliver these
microbial communities to patients. FIN-524,
a collection of microbes grown in pure culture to treat IBD, is Finch’s
first product candidate based on a synthetic ecology of microorganisms.
Takeda’s Commitment to Gastroenterology
Takeda is a global leader in gastroenterology. With expertise spanning
more than 25 years, the company’s dedication to innovation continues to
evolve and have a lasting impact. Beginning in the 1990’s Takeda
pioneered gastroenterological breakthroughs in proton pump inhibitors.
Since that time, Takeda’s global capabilities have expanded into the
specialty care market in gastroenterology and biologics with a focus on
ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Takeda's expertise also remains
focused on therapeutic agents that work to reduce the production of acid
in the stomach, and options for the treatment of chronic idiopathic
constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and
opioid-induced constipation. Through specialized and strategic in-house
development, external partnerships, in-licensing and acquisitions,
Takeda currently has a number of promising early stage GI assets in
development, and remains committed to delivering innovative, therapeutic
options for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging
Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees
are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with
our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more
information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
Takeda’s Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements
of historical fact, including plans, strategies and expectations for the
future, statements regarding the expected timing of filings and
approvals relating to the transaction, the expected timing of the
completion of the transaction, the ability to complete the transaction
or to satisfy the various closing conditions, future revenues and
profitability from or growth or any assumptions underlying any of the
foregoing. Statements made in the future tense, and words such as
“anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “believe,” “plan,”
“estimate,” “pro forma,” “intend,” “potential,” “target,” “forecast,”
“guidance,” “outlook,” “seek,” “assume,” “will,” “may,” “should,” and
similar expressions are intended to qualify as forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and
assumptions made by management that are believed to be reasonable,
though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Investors
and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: required
regulatory approvals for the transaction may not be obtained in a timely
manner, if at all; the conditions to closing of the transaction may not
be satisfied; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws
and regulations; the success or failure of product development programs;
actions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; changes in
exchange rates; and claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy
of marketed products or product candidates in development.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak
only as of the date of this press release, and neither Finch
Therapeutics nor Takeda undertake any obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or
circumstances after the date of the forward-looking statement. If one or
more of these statements is updated or corrected, investors and others
should not conclude that additional updates or corrections will be made.