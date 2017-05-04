 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Is This the Turnaround Paratek Pharma (PRTK) Has Been Looking For?



4/5/2017 5:50:08 AM

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) saw a huge gain early on Tuesday after the company provided a critical update on its late-stage pneumonia trial. Specifically, the firm reported positive top-line results from a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical study comparing its once-daily oral and intravenous, broad spectrum investigational antibiotic, omadacycline, to moxifloxacin in the treatment of patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


