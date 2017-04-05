Unfavorable Ruling Forces Acorda (ACOR) to Pink Slip 20% of Jobs

ARDSLEY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR)
today announced a corporate restructuring to reduce its cost structure
and focus its resources on its two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and
tozadenant, as well as on maximizing patient access to AMPYRA®
(dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg at least through July
2018.
The adoption of this restructuring plan follows the previously-announced
decision by the United States District Court for the District of
Delaware invalidating certain patents pertaining to AMPYRA. Under this
ruling, Acorda expects to maintain exclusivity to AMPYRA through July
2018. The Company will appeal the decision.
As part of this restructuring, Acorda is reducing headcount by
approximately 20%. The majority of the reduction in personnel is
expected to be completed in April 2017. As a result, the Company expects
to realize estimated annualized cost savings from the reduction in
personnel of approximately $21.0 million beginning in the second quarter
of 2017. Acorda estimates that it will incur approximately $8.0 million
of pre-tax charges for severance and other costs related to the
restructuring, primarily during the second quarter.
As of December 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of
approximately $159 million and expects to be cash flow positive for
2017. The Company has $345 million of convertible senior notes due in
2021 with a conversion price of $42.56. Acorda believes that the cost
savings from the restructuring and subsequent operating expense
reductions will enable it to fund operations through the key milestones
for its late-stage development programs, including the commercial launch
of CVT-301, pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), and Phase 3 data for tozadenant. The Company plans to file a New
Drug Application (NDA) for CVT-301 with the FDA in the second quarter of
2017.
“The cost reductions resulting from this restructuring will enable
Acorda to continue to advance our two valuable late-stage programs for
Parkinson’s disease, CVT-301 and tozadenant,” said Ron Cohen, M.D.,
Acorda's President and CEO. “Over the last several years, we have
strategically diversified our portfolio, and we believe that CVT-301 and
tozadenant can be a platform for significant future growth. We believe
that the steps that we are taking will position Acorda to deliver
long-term value for our shareholders.”
Cohen continued, “The decision to reduce headcount is extremely
difficult, but is necessary to ensure that Acorda can continue to bring
important therapies to the market. We are grateful for the dedication
and hard work of all of Acorda’s associates. Their commitment has
enabled Acorda to deliver on our mission of developing therapies that
restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological
disorders.”
The Company will provide revised 2017 financial guidance during its
first quarter update call on April 27.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Founded in 1995, Acorda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused
on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of
people with neurological disorders. Acorda has an industry-leading
pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of
disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple
sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA®
(dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.acorda.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially, including: the ability to realize
the benefits anticipated from the Biotie and Civitas transactions, among
other reasons because acquired development programs are generally
subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and
our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs
generally improves over time; the ability to successfully integrate
Biotie’s operations and Civitas’ operations, respectively, into our
operations; we may need to raise additional funds to finance our
expanded operations and may not be able to do so on acceptable terms;
our ability to successfully market and sell Ampyra (dalfampridine)
Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S., which will likely be
materially adversely affected by the recently announced court decision
in our litigation against filers of Abbreviated New Drug Applications
(each, an “ANDA”) to market generic versions of Ampyra in the U.S.;
third party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse
for the use of Ampyra or our other products at acceptable rates or at
all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that
limit or block prescriptions; the risk of unfavorable results from
future studies of Ampyra or from our other research and development
programs, including CVT-301 or any other acquired or in-licensed
programs; we may not be able to complete development of, obtain
regulatory approval for, or successfully market CVT-301, any other
products under development, or the products that we will acquire when we
complete the Biotie transaction; the occurrence of adverse safety events
with our products; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain and maintain
regulatory approval of or to successfully market Fampyra outside of the
U.S. and our dependence on our collaborator Biogen in connection
therewith; competition; failure to protect our intellectual property, to
defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain
third party intellectual property licenses needed for the
commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory
requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.