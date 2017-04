How Mexico Trade Changes Could Lead to a Medical Device Shortage in the U.S.

The North American Free Trade Agreement has transformed this sprawling and gumptious border town from a gritty party spot to something entirely different: a world capital of medical devices.Trucks choke boulevards lined with factories, many bearing the names of American-born companies: Medtronic, Hill-Rom, DJO Global and Greatbatch Medical. Inside, Mexican workers churn out millions of medical devices each day, from intravenous bags to artificial respirators, for the global market.Nearly all Americans with pacemakers -- and people worldwide -- walk around with parts from here.