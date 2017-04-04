 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Mexico Trade Changes Could Lead to a Medical Device Shortage in the U.S.



4/4/2017 8:20:17 AM

The North American Free Trade Agreement has transformed this sprawling and gumptious border town from a gritty party spot to something entirely different: a world capital of medical devices.

Trucks choke boulevards lined with factories, many bearing the names of American-born companies: Medtronic, Hill-Rom, DJO Global and Greatbatch Medical. Inside, Mexican workers churn out millions of medical devices each day, from intravenous bags to artificial respirators, for the global market.

Nearly all Americans with pacemakers -- and people worldwide -- walk around with parts from here.

Read at CNN
Read at News Release


