 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Emerges as Biotech's Newest Immuno-Oncology Takeover Target



4/4/2017 7:13:24 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Shares of cancer drug developer NewLink Genetics climbed more than 8 percent at one point Thursday after the stock was upgraded in anticipation of positive data from upcoming product trials.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Peter Lawson upgraded NewLink Shares to buy from hold and raised his price target to $30 from $12 per share. The stock closed Thursday priced around $23 per share.

Lawson said NewLink is "well positioned" as a potential takeover target, with its shares up more than 100 percent over the past 3 months.

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 