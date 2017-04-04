 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Next Big Bet After Opdivo Failure—IDOs



4/4/2017

WASHINGTON, DC — While Bristol-Myers Squibb joined the rush to partner with Incyte on its leading IDO1 drug epacadatostat, it’s also been zeroing in on its own IDO immunotherapy. And investigators turned up at AACR this year with an early look at the results.

Bottom line: Bristol-Myers is going for it.

“It seems our IDO has the potential to be one of the most potent in the class,” Bristol-Myers oncology development chief Faoud Namouni tells me. But it’s still early days.

