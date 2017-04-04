 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Here's Why The Best Is Yet To Come For Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)



4/4/2017 6:33:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It's become common knowledge that most fund managers fail to outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term, but did you know Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has nearly doubled that benchmark over the past 20 years?

That's right. By reinvesting steadily rising dividends from J&J shares purchased in 1997, investors would be sitting on a total return of about 639% versus a 348% total return from the ETF that tracks the broad market.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 