Here's Why The Best Is Yet To Come For Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
4/4/2017 6:33:53 AM
It's become common knowledge that most fund managers fail to outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term, but did you know Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has nearly doubled that benchmark over the past 20 years?
That's right. By reinvesting steadily rising dividends from J&J shares purchased in 1997, investors would be sitting on a total return of about 639% versus a 348% total return from the ETF that tracks the broad market.
