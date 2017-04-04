 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AbbVie (ABBV) Accuses Novartis AG (NVS) of Trying to Patent the Hep C Virus



4/4/2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A Chicagoland pharmaceutical company claims in court that Swiss drug giant Novartis “has sought to patent the hepatitis C virus, itself,” so that anyone who tries to study or cure the disease must license the Novartis patents.

In its March 31 federal complaint, AbbVie, of North Chicago sued Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and Grifols Worldwide Operations, of Spain and Ireland, claiming Novartis’ so-called “inventions” are based on “natural laws” and not patentable under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

AbbVie challenges 11 patents relating to the study and treatment of hepatitis C.

Read at News Release
