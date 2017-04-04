|
AbbVie (ABBV) Accuses Novartis AG (NVS) of Trying to Patent the Hep C Virus
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A Chicagoland pharmaceutical company claims in court that Swiss drug giant Novartis “has sought to patent the hepatitis C virus, itself,” so that anyone who tries to study or cure the disease must license the Novartis patents.
In its March 31 federal complaint, AbbVie, of North Chicago sued Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and Grifols Worldwide Operations, of Spain and Ireland, claiming Novartis’ so-called “inventions” are based on “natural laws” and not patentable under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.
AbbVie challenges 11 patents relating to the study and treatment of hepatitis C.
