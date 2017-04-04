 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Common Antibiotic May Help To Prevent Or Treat PTSD, University of Zurich Study Reveals



4/4/2017 6:29:12 AM

The common antibiotic doxycycline can disrupt the formation of negative associations in the brain, according to new research from UCL and the University of Zurich.

The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, was a pre-registered, placebo-controlled, double-blind randomised controlled trial in 76 healthy volunteers. In the first session, participants were given either doxycycline or a placebo and learnt to associate a certain colour with an electric shock.

