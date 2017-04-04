 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A Closer Look at Amgen (AMGN)'s Money Back Guarantee for Repatha



The high cost of drugs continues to dominate the news in the biopharmaceutical industry. Recent data for new cancer drugs that upregulate the immune system to fight melanoma, lung cancer, etc. are very promising. Yet, stories on these wonder drugs quickly dive into their costs – justifiably so. For example, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s combination of Opdivo and Yervoy can cost up to $21,000 – a month! But, new cancer therapies are not unique with respect to pricing. Similar stories can be found with drugs to treat rare diseases, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, etc.

Read at Forbes


