3 Smart Biotech Bets for April



4/4/2017 6:25:27 AM

The biotech sector is fraught with risk, but that doesn't mean that every biotech stock should be avoided. To help you identify a few potential winners, we asked a team of healthcare experts to share a biotech stock that they think is a smart buy right now. They picked TG Therapeutics, Alkermes, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Here's why.

This small-cap biotech wasn't even on Wall Street's radar a month ago

George Budwell (TG Therapeutics): I'm considering adding the small-cap biotech TG Therapeutics to my portfolio this month because of its outstanding long-term upside potential as an emerging player in the high-value blood cancer market.

Read at Motley Fool


