|
Bio-Sensing Contact Lens Could Someday Measure Blood Glucose, Other Bodily Functions, American Chemical Society Reveals
4/4/2017 6:24:39 AM
Transparent biosensors embedded into contact lenses could soon allow doctors and patients to monitor blood glucose levels and a host of other telltale signs of disease without invasive tests. Scientists say the bio-sensing lenses, based on technology that led to the development of smartphones with more vivid displays, also could potentially be used to track drug use or serve as an early detection system for cancer and other serious medical conditions.
comments powered by