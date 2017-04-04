Cambridge Upstart Relay Therapeutics Taps Former Allergan (AGN) Exec as New CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relay
Therapeutics, a biotech company dedicated to developing breakthrough
medicines by focusing on insights in protein motion, today announced the
appointment of Sanjiv K. Patel, M.D. to President and CEO. Dr. Patel
brings to Relay over 20 years of life sciences industry experience. He
succeeds interim CEO Alexis Borisy, a Partner at Third Rock Ventures,
who is assuming the position of Chairman of the company’s Board of
Directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sanjiv as the CEO of Relay Therapeutics.
Sanjiv’s strategic acumen and business experience coupled with his deep
commitment to patients will help fulfill the transformational potential
of Relay,” said Mr. Borisy. “Along with this key leadership appointment,
our new board members, Laura Shawver and Markus Warmuth bring to Relay
an incredible depth of research, development and entrepreneurial
experience in building great biotech drugs and companies. We are
enthusiastic to partner with them as Board members as we build a great
company that will make a transformative difference for patients.”
Prior to Relay, Dr. Patel was at Allergan for over 10 years, and played
a key part in Allergan’s sustained growth and value creation over that
period. He was most recently part of Allergan’s Executive Team, as Chief
Strategy Officer and at the center of some of the industry’s largest
transactions. Prior to this, he held roles of increased responsibility,
including leading Global Strategic Marketing for all franchises and
general management of Allergan’s fastest growth geographic region, the
Emerging Markets. Prior to Allergan, Dr. Patel was a Management
Consultant at Boston Consulting Group in London and he started his
career as a surgeon in the U.K.’s National Health Service. Dr. Patel
received his MBA from INSEAD, MBBS from the University of London and has
a M.A. in Neurosciences from Cambridge University.
“This is a rare opportunity to join a team that is fully dedicated to
treating diseases where today, no truly effective therapy exists,” said
Dr. Patel. “Relay is uniquely positioned to design innovative drugs by
visualizing protein motion through integrating emerging computational
and experimental methods. I look forward to working with the team to
build a pipeline of groundbreaking therapies with an initial focus in
oncology.”
Board of Directors Appointments
Laura Shawver, Ph.D., brings more than 25 years of experience in the
development of small molecule drugs for cancer and other serious
diseases. She is the CEO of Cleave Biosciences. Prior to joining Cleave,
Dr. Shawver was Entrepreneur in Residence for 5AM Ventures and was
previously the CEO of Phenomix Corporation. Prior to this, she was
President of SUGEN, Inc. after holding various positions there over 10
years. SUGEN focused on kinase inhibitors and developed Sutent and
Palladia. Dr. Shawver is also the Founder of The Clearity Foundation, a
nonprofit organization providing access to molecular profiling for
ovarian cancer patients to improve their treatment options. Dr. Shawver
received her Ph.D. in pharmacology and a B.S. in microbiology, both from
the University of Iowa.
Markus Warmuth, M.D., currently serves as President and CEO of H3
Biomedicine. Prior to joining H3, Dr. Warmuth was Head of Oncology Drug
Discovery for the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research (NIBR),
Cambridge (U.S.) site, where he led a significant portion of NIBR’s
global oncology drug discovery portfolio. Before that, he served as
Director of Kinase Biology, Head of the Oncology Pharmacology Program
and as a member of the Research and Drug Discovery Steering Committee
for the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF) in
San Diego. Dr. Warmuth currently serves on the Scientific Review Board
of the Starr Cancer Consortium. Dr. Warmuth received his doctorate in
medicine from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Germany,
where he trained in internal medicine and oncology.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics is committed to discovering and developing medicines
that will make a transformative difference for patients by building the
first dedicated drug discovery pipeline centered on protein motion.
Bringing together the latest scientific advances in structural biology,
biophysics, computation, chemistry and biology, Relay’s drug discovery
engine illuminates the full mobility of a protein and the ways in which
protein motion regulates function. By applying this approach and by
focusing on disease-causing targets, Relay aims to develop breakthrough
medicines for patients in need. The company’s initial programs are
focused on developing therapeutics in oncology. Headquartered in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, Relay Therapeutics is a private company
launched in 2016 with $57 million in Series A financing from Third Rock
Ventures and an affiliate of D. E. Shaw Research.