 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Betsy DeVos Backs A Technique Claiming To Cure ADHD Without Medication—But The Science Is Questionable



4/4/2017 6:17:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
I was sitting on a black leather chair watching two polar bears have sex on a tv screen when it happened for the first time: I made the image in front of me shrink — with my mind.

I'm not Matilda, nor do I possess any superpowers (short of the ability to polish off an entire quart of Breyer's Cookies N' Cream in one sitting). But in that moment, I was able to control the screen through a process called neurofeedback.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 