World's Richest Doctor Allegedly Threatened to Abandon Investment Unless Troubled Media Firm Invested in NantHealth (NH)

When Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong invested in the troubled media company Tronc, he was greeted as a white knight. But a lawyer for Tronc is now accusing Soon-Shiong of making an “implicit threat” that he would abandon the company unless Tronc invested in his own medical diagnostics startup, NantHealth.Soon-Shiong helped rescue Tronc from a hostile takeover attempt last May with an investment of more than $70 million. But he first tried to convince the publishing company to invest in the initial public offering of NantHealth, according to a letter from Tronc’s attorneys filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.