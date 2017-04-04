 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

World's Richest Doctor Allegedly Threatened to Abandon Investment Unless Troubled Media Firm Invested in NantHealth (NH)



4/4/2017 6:09:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong invested in the troubled media company Tronc, he was greeted as a white knight. But a lawyer for Tronc is now accusing Soon-Shiong of making an “implicit threat” that he would abandon the company unless Tronc invested in his own medical diagnostics startup, NantHealth.

Soon-Shiong helped rescue Tronc from a hostile takeover attempt last May with an investment of more than $70 million. But he first tried to convince the publishing company to invest in the initial public offering of NantHealth, according to a letter from Tronc’s attorneys filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 