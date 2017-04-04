 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gottlieb As FDA Commissioner Would Be Music To Pharma’s Ears



4/4/2017

When President Trump nominated Scott Gottlieb for commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, you could almost hear the sigh of relief that rippled through the health care community.

That’s because Gottlieb isn’t Jim O’Neill, whose name had also been floated for commissioner. O’Neill has no background in health care except as a venture capitalist, and thinks that the way to speed new drugs to the market is for the FDA to drop any requirements that drug makers demonstrate that their products actually work.

Read at STAT


